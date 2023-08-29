Suzuki Alto is known for being perfect car for economies like Pakistan. With a 660cc engine, compact design, and inexpensive cost, the country’s famous hatchback topped sales list.

Alto 660cc is often priced lower compared to larger or more feature-rich rides while it offers excellent fuel efficiency and low maintenance cost. Another USP is urban mobility as its compact boxy size makes it well-suited for major cities like Karachi and Lahore, as it navigates through congested urban areas more easily.

Suzuki’s cheapest model is known for reigning supreme in the list of best-selling vehicles. As sales of several cars dented amid the economic crisis, Alto still remained a favorite in mid-2023.

Suzuki Alto Models in Pakistan 2023

Pak Suzuki offers Alto in four models including VX, VXR, VXR AGS, and top-of-the-line VXL AGS.

Suzuki Alto Colors in Pakistan

Currently, it comes in white, graphite grey, pearl black, cerulean blue, and silky silver colours.

Suzuki Alto Latest Price in Pakistan

The cheapest variant Suzuki Alto VX is available at Rs2,251,000, the price of the Alto VXR stands at Rs2,612,000, while the Alto VXR AGS at Rs2,799,000 and Alto AGS at Rs2,935,000.

Variants Price Alto VXR Rs2,251,000 Alto VXR Rs2,612,000 Alto VXR-AGS Rs2,799,000 Alto VXL-AGS Rs2,935,000

Suzuki Alto Specs/Features

Suzuki Alto Installments 2023

As the price of famous hatchbacks crossed over 2 million, Pak Suzuki and commercial banks offer rolled-out easy installment plans, which required a down payment of at least 30 percent and offer plans for up to seven years.