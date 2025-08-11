Washington’s India illusion

WASHINGTON has long cast India as the democratic linchpin of its Indo-Pacific vision—a billion-strong market, English-speaking, nuclear-armed, and, most importantly, not China.

The romance is easy; the reality is harder. India’s statecraft still moves to a tune composed by the British Raj—imperial borders, river disputes, centralized governance—producing a partner as likely to trip US strategy as to advance it.

The year 2025 became a stress test. A terrorist attack in Pahalgam, prompted Delhi to unilaterally scrap the Indus Waters Treaty—a World Bank-brokered pact that, however imperfectly, had kept water disputes from boiling over since 1960. Days later, it launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, raising the spectre of nuclear war. When Donald Trump claimed credit for brokering a ceasefire, New Delhi publicly rebuffed him. Intended as a show of sovereignty, the snub instead provoked Trump into slapping 50% tariffs on $48 billion of Indian exports, threatening a GDP loss of up to $30 billion. At the same time, Trump sealed a $10 billion oil deal with Pakistan and dangled the prospect of mediating on Kashmir—Washington’s own playbook undercutting its supposed partner.

For US strategists, the lesson isn’t about Trump’s mercurial style; it’s about India’s structural position. The very borders the US treats as a strategic asset were drawn to serve imperial purposes, not regional stability. They have locked India into a permanent two-front defense posture—Pakistan to the west, China to the north—costing $81 billion annually and keeping its strategic gaze fixed on land even as Washington urges it toward maritime power projection. In such a posture, India is not a free hand in the Indo-Pacific game but a player forever checking the home front.

Then there is the ecological ledger. India has embraced, almost verbatim, the Raj’s extractive irrigation model—diverting rivers to feed politically powerful states like Punjab and Rajasthan, wasting nearly 40% of the water through flood irrigation, and exporting environmental costs downstream. The Indus Delta has lost 80% of its flow, mangrove cover has halved, and over a million people in Pakistan’s coastal belt have been displaced. At home, glacier melt, deforestation, and erratic monsoons alternately drown and parch its cities. These are not side issues; they are destabilizers that can derail growth, sap resources, and narrow policy bandwidth just when the US wants India to act as a steady strategic counterweight.

Nor is India’s democratic image as solid as its marketing. Caste-entrenched elites dominate politics, bureaucracy, and corporate life. The benefits of 2025’s water and war moves flowed to agrarian and upper-caste power blocs, while marginalized regions sank deeper into distress. Rising hate crimes, shrinking opposition, and centralized authority are hardly the hallmarks of the “like-minded democracy” Washington sells to its allies.

Lesson for the US is stark clear: if it bets on India as a pillar, it should do so with eyes open. This is a partner with inherited fault lines, reflexes shaped by colonial cartography, and a domestic agenda that can—and will—collide with American interests.

—The writer is a political analyst, based in Islamabad.

([email protected])