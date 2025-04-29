Wars solve nothing

THE devastating impacts of World War I and II, followed by the Cold War and the continuing conflicts across the Middle East, remind humanity that wars bring nothing but death, destruction and endless suffering.

Millions of lives have been lost, countless families destroyed — yet the lessons of history seem to be forgotten.

Albert Einstein once warned, “I know not with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones.

” His message underscores the ultimate folly of warfare: the destruction of civilization itself.

Despite fighting three wars, India and Pakistan have failed to resolve their disputes.

The entire South Asian region, housing three nuclear-armed neighbours — India, Pakistan and China — remains a zone of instability.

This insecurity is perpetuated not by the will of ordinary people, but by fanatic, illiterate and short-sighted religious and political leaderships who continue to sow hatred and division.

History shows that empires built on arrogance and aggression — such as Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy and the Soviet Union — crumbled under the weight of their own mistakes.

In contrast, nations that embraced dialogue, cooperation and human dignity rose from the ashes of war to achieve lasting prosperity.

John F.Kennedy aptly declared, “Mankind must put an end to war — or war will put an end to mankind.

” Europe’s modern prosperity stands as living proof that peaceful dialogue, not military confrontation, is the way forward.

Today, where blood once flowed, trade, technology and education have flourished — from Europe to Japan and China.

Winston Churchill captured this wisdom when he said, “To jaw-jaw is always better than to war-war.

” Dialogue is the true path to resolution.

In South Asia, the urgent need is for visionary leadership that transcends religious, ethnic and linguistic divides.

Kashmir and other disputes must be resolved through sincere dialogue, with a spirit of humanity and mutual respect.

Mahatma Gandhi’s timeless reminder, “An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind,” echoes even louder today.

Retaliation breeds only misery.

Nations that choose peace, trade, education and innovation rise to greatness, as China has demonstrated.

War consumes resources; peace multiplies them.

As Martin Luther King Jr. rightly said, “Peace is not merely a distant goal that we seek, but a means by which we arrive at that goal.

” Only through peace can nations achieve dignity, strength and sustainable prosperity.

The time has come to reject the madness of conflict, embrace the wisdom of peace and walk together towards a better future — for South Asia and for the world.

