Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) signed an agreement worth Rs.776.3 million to a joint venture for consultancy services for Stage II of Kurram Tangi Dam Project. The joint venture is comprised of four firms – one from Türkiye and three from Pakistan – with DOLSAR as the lead firm.

The contract comprises of consultancy services for detailed engineering design, preparation of updated PC-I, PC-I for land acquisition and resettlement plan, and tender documents of the project.

The duration of the consultancy contract is 22 months, said a press release.

The Asian Development Bank is providing financial assistance for the consultancy services of the Stage-II.

The contract signing ceremony was held at WAPDA House on Friday. Chief Engineer and Project Director Kurram Tangi Dam Muhammad Shafiq Bhettani and International Projects Coordinator of DOLSAR Cem Aker signed the contract on behalf of WAPDA and the joint venture respectively. The ceremony was also attended by Member (Power) WAPDA Jamil Akhtar, Advisor (Projects) WAPDA, GM (Projects) North, GM (Coordination & Monitoring) Water, GM (Central Contract Cell), GM (Central Design Office) and GM (Hydro Resource Management).

Stage II of Kurram Tangi Dam Project is proposed to be constructed on Kurram River in North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, about 14 Km upstream of Kurram Garhi Headworks and 32 Km North of Bannu City.—APP