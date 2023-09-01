Iran exported over $3.615 billion worth of commodities to the members of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22) to register a 4.52-percent increase year on year, an official with the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said. According to Omid Golzari, the head of the IRICA Office of International Affairs and Public Relations, Iran exported 8.161 tons of goods to the ECO members during the said period, Tasnim News Agency reported.—Tehran Times