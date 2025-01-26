Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space.

Recycling education

The growing waste management challenges in Pakistan make teaching students about recy-cling an indispensable approach. By raising awareness and equipping children with practical skills, we can cultivate a generation of environmentally responsible citizens poised to bring about impactful change.

Recycling workshops in schools educate students about the harm-ful effects of improper waste disposal and empower them with the ability to segregate waste and reduce consumption. This practical knowledge, combined with their natural in-fluence on families and communities, initiates a domino effect, promoting a culture of sus-tainability that benefits society as a whole.

To make these initiatives impactful, expert-led sessions and field visits to recycling facilities can provide immersive learning experiences, ensuring students fully grasp the significance of sustainable practices. I strongly urge educational policymakers and schools to focus on recy-cling education. By instilling these habits early, we can establish the foundation for a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable future.

SHAHJAHAN MEMON

Islamabad

Social media

I am writing this letter to highlight the rapid adoption of social media trends by users of our country without understanding their accuracy and consequences. Our youth are becoming addicted to viral trends and many users are experiencing fear of missing out (FOMO) due to their lack of participation in these trends.

Unfortunately, dangerous trends like stunts such as bike stunts, cliff jumping, fire stunts, roof jumping, car drifting and bridge jumping can be harmful. These trends can also lead to the spread of false health tips, harmful beauty treat-ments and negatively impact people’s mental health and self-image.

Governments and social media platforms must work to combat harmful misinformation. Governments should enforce strict regulations, while platforms must enhance content moderation and promote credible information. Together, we can create a safer, more in-formed digital space for all.

NOOR FATIMA

Lahore

From Jobless to Hopeless

Unemployment is now considered one of the most pressing social issues in Balochistan. The rising unemployment rate is having a devastating and lasting impact on the province’s youth, often resulting in low self-esteem, depression, hopelessness, frustration and even drastic ac-tions.

Balochistan, the largest province of Pakistan, is grappling with a severe unemployment crisis, leaving many educated youths jobless and idle at home. This reflects the weakness of the provincial government in addressing this issue. In 2021, approximately 25,000 students grad-uated from various universities across Pakistan, yet only 2,000 were able to secure jobs in the public and private sectors. With an unemployment rate of 9.13%, Balochistan has the highest unemployment rate among all provinces in Pakistan. This is primarily due to a lack of job opportunities.

Many youths are compelled to leave the country in search of employment, while others are forced to accept low-skilled or unrelated jobs.

The question that haunts me is: despite their education and knowledge, why do they remain jobless? Unemployment has become a significant challenge in Balochistan, even for those who are educated. In conclusion, the authorities must urgently address this issue and take ne-cessary actions to resolve it.

MUNAEZA NASIR

Turbat, Kech

Grave matter

It is brought into knowledge of authorities concerned through your newspaper that seem oblivious from this grave matter that there is a graveyard vz Muhammad Shah located in North Karachi just opposite to Sector-9. This graveyard is quite big and its one of walls touches Bilal Colony which is illegally occupied and people are residing here since long. The matter is quite grave that sewerage water is entering into graveyard from this colony and many of the graves have been completely merged with sewerage water and authorities con-cerned are not paying attention to this matter.

People whose loved ones are buried in the graves which are sub-and-completely merged with sewerage water are helpless and this unpleasant scene depresses them. It is disre-spectful for deceased who are buried in the graves which are merged with sewerage water as they are given ablution before burial. Such situation depicts that our conscience has died and humanity has vanished among us. Those who are responsible for such negligence should envisage that this could happen with them also. As you sow, so shall you reap. Higher authorities are requested to please take immediate notice and action and resolve this grave matter once for all as it has happened before also.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

Water Crisis

Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan, faces significant infrastructure deficits, with poor water sanitation being one of the primary concerns. This issue has weakened the healthcare system and exposed citizens to increased infectious diseases.

Outbreaks of waterborne diseases such as typhoid, malaria and diarrhea have severely impacted public health. The rapidly growing population and lack of awareness about safe drinking water have exacerbated the situation. According to a report, 40% of small-age children in Karachi are affected, with 10,000–15,000 deaths attributed to waterborne diseases.

NIDA AZEEM

Via email