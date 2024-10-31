Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space.

Unbroken resistance

Israel has continued its attacks on the axis of resistance since the events of October 7, retaliating by killing more than 42,000 Palestinian people, including women and children. Israel has intensified these attacks and adopted a strategy of decapitation, targeting leaders of groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

In 1996, Israel assassinated Yahya Ayyash, and in 2004, they killed Hamas’s founder, Ahmad Yassin. In recent years, they have also targeted figures such as Saleh Al-Arouri, Marwan Issa and Ismail Haniyeh. One notable death is that of Yahya Sinwar, who was killed during combat, not as a target of an assassination. Sinwar, who had spent 23 years in Israeli jails where he learned Hebrew and studied Israeli plans, was released in a prisoner exchange in 2011. After Haniyeh’s assassination, he rose to become the leader of Hamas. He led from the front and died as leader.

Despite the killing of many of its top figures, the resistance movement remains resilient. These groups are well-structured and built on deep-rooted narratives. Israel has been unable to obliterate Hamas or other powerful groups, as their cause for Palestinian liberation continues to drive their efforts. Killing leaders does not erode these movements, which remain motivated by their ideological foundation, making them difficult to eliminate.

MANZOOR AHMED

Lahore

Lack of greenery

With all due respect, I am going to highlight the hazardous circumstances of Pakistan. As you know, forests play an important role in the development of a country and are considered a natural resource. According to experts, forests should cover at least 25% of a country’s total area. Unfortunately, in Pakistan, only 4.5% of the total area is covered with forests.

Deforestation is a major environmental concern worldwide. It includes cutting down, burning and destroying forests. This is the first link in a chain of environmental degradation that includes erosion, climate change, air pollution and the loss of hardwood and fuel wood.

The forests are being cut down at a rate to supply humans with lumber, pasture land and farm land. The outcome of such human activities is deforestation, which is gradually affecting plant and animal life.

Pakistan is not a self-sufficient in wood-based products and spends billions of rupees on importing wood and wood-based products. Pakistan’s forest resources are shrinking at a rate of 1% annually which will have drastic effects on the people of Pakistan.

The main causes of large-scale deforestation in Pakistan are the sprawling growth of cities, which has converted forests into urban areas, decreasing the forest area. According to some sources, around 32% of Pakistan’s population lives in urban areas, and if the current growth rate of urbanization continues, Pakistan’s urban population will surpass rural population by 2030.

Therefore, I request the government of Pakistan to assist the people of Pakistan and stop these circumstances.

SHAZIA

Hub

Strive for success

In this world we meet people who are successful and who look up to our success as well. We must keep in mind that each and every successful person has their own definition of success, which inspires them to strive for their goals. But before inspiring others they inspire themselves.

To be successful, you don’t necessarily have to be rich nor do you need to have studied in an expensive school. Your success does not require belief in yourself. A faithful heart and a focused mind set. To become a successful person, you have to believe in the possibility of achieving your goal rather than thinking it is too much or too hard for you.

You must believe that your goal is the only thing you have to aim for and that you should not care about opinions other than yours and develop a positive belief for achieving your goals. Think about the things that you can do to reach your goal instead of thinking about the things that are stopping you from reaching there.

Every successful person has faced lows in their life and these people inspired others when they lifted themselves after facing hardships, they chose to keep on striving for the high,no matter how many times they were dragged down. They were once unknown and today they are successful. Now you have been given a chance too and the choice is up to you to let the world know you exist as a leader.

MEENAL RASHEED

Karachi