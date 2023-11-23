Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space.

Traditional vs rational

We welcome cultural values and traditions from our ancestors because we believe they add value to our lives, but what if some traditions become obsolete with time? These values and traditions can cause blunders for future generations, for which we need to heed things rationally.

We value the traditional aspect, but being introspective, we need to measure the pros and cons of everything. Honey is used to be given in South Asian culture which should not be given to the baby after its inception. Babies younger than one year old should not be given honey. That’s because a type of bacteria (called Clostridium) that causes botulism can be found in honey. Infant botulism can cause muscle weakness, with signs like poor sucking, a weak cry, constipation, and decreased muscle tone (floppiness).

The second cultural aspect that we use is to cover a baby’s face while sleeping. As an adult did you try this to your face? You will gonna face shortness of breath if you do this while sleeping. Covering the baby’s face is not a good option. Covering a baby’s head or face increases the risk of sudden infant death. Your baby’s face and head need to stay uncovered during sleep as this reduces the risk of SUDI. A good way to do this is to put the baby’s feet at bottom of cot so that baby can’t slip down under the blankets.

ARISHA IRSHAD ALI

Karachi

Human rights violation

Political instability, discrimination, harassment, conflict, etc, have an immense impact on people’s lives. These violations not only undermine the well-being of those directly affected, but also destroy the moral fabric of our international community. The principles of human rights are the foundation of our common humanity. It is alarming to see a world where these rights are not universally respected. We must remember that social progress is not measured solely by economic indicators, but by a commitment to justice, dignity and equality for all.

The role of the media in highlighting these violations and blaming them cannot be overstated. We urge your publications to remain committed to investigative reporting and reporting on human rights abuses, giving voice to the voiceless and raising awareness among our readers.

In addition, I ask world leaders and international organizations to prioritize human rights in their policies and actions. It is important that countries work together to address the root causes of these violations and implement measures that promote justice, equality and protection for all people, regardless of their background or circumstances.

As citizens, we must remain vigilant and committed to advocating for a world where human rights are a reality, not just an aspiration. By coming together and speaking out against injustice, we can help create a more just and compassionate world. Thank you for your attention to this urgent matter.

ASADULLAH INDHER

Pano Akil

Empowering Balochistan

Unemployment has become a pervasive issue in Balochistan, primarily attributed to the lack of education and the escalating levels of corruption. It is disheartening to witness people resorting to protests to break free from the shackles of corruption and address the pressing challenge of unemployment. A significant factor exacerbating the problem is the deficiency in a robust education system.

By embracing a contemporary education system, individuals can comprehend the intricacies of various aspects such as business and impart knowledge to those adversely affected by unemployment. A sound education equips people not only for engaging in business and mentoring others but also for participating in political spheres, gaining insight into effective governance and steering the nation towards a brighter future. A good education system fosters an understanding of activities detrimental to a nation’s development, such as thievery and corruption.

An educated populace is well-versed in the experiences of developed nations like America and China. This knowledge empowers individuals to discern the strategies and patterns conducive to their own and their nation’s future prosperity. Observing the examples set by developed countries, people can appreciate the benefits of unity, the value of education, and the imperative to combat corruption.

In the light of these considerations, we earnestly request the government, as students, to provide us with a robust, comprehensive and up-to-date education. This will not only shield us from the perils of unemployment but also enable us to combat corruption, promote unity and contribute to the transformation of our nation into a developed entity with a promising future.

QADEER NAZEER

Kallozai

Box letter

Environment challenge

I wish to draw attention of the authorities to a critical issue that our country is currently facing the environmental challenge. This issue has brought about numerous difficulties for our citizens, who are regularly encountering incredible situations as a result. The consequences of this problem are becoming increasingly apparent in our reports. One of the most pressing problems our country is facing is deforestation, leading to the destruction of countless vital species. Furthermore, our greenhouse has suffered significant damage. This issue isn’t solely harmful to our country; it has global ramifications. Unfortunately, there is a lack of awareness worldwide about this alarming issue. I urge the global community to take immediate action and protect our environment seriously.

MAHNOOR HUSSAIN

Lahore