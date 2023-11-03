A group of 94 Pakistani pilgrims participated in the 720th annual Urs of HazratNizamuddinAulia (RA) held in New Delhi.

Charge d’ Affaires at Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi Aizaz Khan also paid respect at the shrine of the 14th century Sufi saint of the Chishtia lineage, who is known for his message of love, peace and brotherhood, said a press release received here from Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi.

After placing the traditional chaadar on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan, the Charge d’ Affaires and the visiting Zaireen offered special prayers for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

On arrival at the shrine, the Charge d’ Affaires and Pakistani Zaireen were greeted by SajjadahNasheenDewan Syed TahirNizami and other notable members of the shrine committee. Dewan Syed TahirNizami did the dastaarbandi (traditional turban) of the Charge d’ Affaires.

The Zaireen also visited the shrine of Hazrat Amir Khusro (RA), which is located in the same compound, and offered dua.

Later, representatives of the Zaireen held a separate meeting with the Chargé d’Affaires in the Mission, and expressed their gratitude to the Government of Pakistan and the High Commission for facilitating their visit.

Pakistani Zaireenare in New Delhi from 31st October to 8th November 2023, to participate in the annual Urs. The Zaireen attend the annual Urs of HazratNizamuddinAuliya (RA) under the 1974 India-Pakistan protocol on visits to religious shrines.—INP