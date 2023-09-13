Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Unwavering commitment

The recent initiative to weave out electricity theft in Pakistan is a sign of the authorities’ unwavering commitment to address this pressing issue. The comprehensive approach taken by Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) demonstrates the seriousness with which they are tackling power pilferage. As part of this multi-pronged strategy, over 200 officers and heads of Lesco have been reshuffled to sever long-standing associations that may facilitate theft. Reshuffling these officers is a crucial step towards curbing electricity theft effectively.

By breaking the links between officers and their service areas, the authorities are determined to eliminate any potential facilitation of such illegal activities. This reshuffling not only disrupts existing connections but also sends a strong message that irrespective of one’s position, accountability will prevail. Accountability is a key aspect emphasised by the authorities to combat electricity theft. Those found guilty of facilitating such activities will face legal consequences through First Information Reports (FIRs).

This firm stance against individuals suspected of involvement is vital, considering the pre-existing suspicions surrounding some individuals in position of power. The efforts to hold them accountable deserve commendation, and it is essential to ensure that strict directives are followed by officers in their new postings, eliminating any allowances for illegal activities. While the initiative is praiseworthy, there should be no exclusion of higher grade officers from the reshuffling process.

In the interest of fairness and consistency, it is necessary to extend the reshuffling policy to include all officers, regardless of their rank and file. With these measures in place, the country can make substantial progress in eradicating electricity theft and ensuring a fair and secure distribution of power for all citizens. It is suggested that supply of electricity should also be stopped for a month to electricity thieves.

QAZI JAMSHED SIDDIQUI

Lahore

Plight of labourers

Present time of inflation has made labour life miserable. A labourer work hard the entire month and at the end, more than half of his monthly income goes to electricity bill and other high priced commodities:

Sugar, flour, tea and medicine. While the remaining amount is spent to get other essential needs. Resultantly, labour-on daily wages-pocket remains empty and he- next month again- remains busy in labour work without taking any rest. A point of reflection is that how does he manage all this?

Certainly, he experiences painful moments of his life. As a labourer, a common worker- for any kind of work- gets 1000 rupee. In a rough estimate, 30000 per month is a quite reasonable amount but consistent work- all 30 days- is humanly impossible. So, keeping such problems in mind, any labourer hardly earns 20 to 25 thousand a month. Rest of the days may go waste due to certain health and domestic problems.

On the other hand, people who take these labour services can’t afford even 1000 rupee per day because of inflation prevailing in the country. As absent of alternative option, they try to lessen the earned amount through fines and penalties for less and unsatisfactory work or less hours.

As a result, labour on daily wages get less than a thousand per day. Despite such unjust attitude, the labour class is alive and optimist for the sake of survival of their family.

Now, the responsibility lies on us all. Middle class and upper class should take care of labour class through their just behaviour. Government should also plann relief packages – in hiked prices of necessary items- for labourers especially.

ASIF MEHMOOD

Attock

Increasing electricity bills

I am writing to express my concern about the electricity bill increase in Pakistan. This increase is especially difficult for low income families and businesses. I understand that the electricity bill increase is necessary to cover the increasing cost of fuel and operating costs. However, I think the government should have done more to help the poor and vulnerable in Pakistan.

For instance, the government could provide subsidies to low income families or offer deferred payment plans. I urge the government to do more to alleviate the burden of the electricity bill increase.

KAINAT IZZAT KHAN

Karachi

MDCAT troubles

The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) is a pivotal examination for aspiring medical students across Pakistan. It is meant to be a fair assessment of their knowledge and aptitude. However, the recent revelation of a paper leak has cast a long shadow over the integrity of this crucial test.

On September 10th, when thousands of students were preparing to demonstrate their hard-earned knowledge, a disturbing reality unfolded. Strong evidence has emerged suggesting that the MDCAT paper, crafted by Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU), was leaked and circulated on various social media platforms, including WhatsApp and other websites. This unfortunate incident has left a trail of disillusionment and frustration among the diligent students who had dedicated countless hours to prepare for this examination.

The consequences of this paper leak are severe. The trust that students and their families place in the examination system has been shattered. Meritorious students find themselves in a precarious situation, robbed of the opportunity to compete on a level playing field. The hard work, sacrifices and aspirations of these individuals have been unjustly compromised.

ZULQARNAIN KHAN

Kashmore

Box letter

Eye infection

I am writing to express my deep concern about the alarming

increase in eye infection cases in the country. This issue has not only affected the health and well-being of our residents but has also raised questions about the quality of healthcare services in the country. Over the past few days, the number of individuals suffering from eye infections has surged and this trend is extremely worrying. Eye infections can lead to serious complications if left untreated and can have a significant impact on an individual’s quality of life. One of the key factors contributing to the spread of eye infections in country is the lack of awareness about eye hygiene and preventive measures. Many people are unaware of importance of regular hand washing, avoiding touching their eyes and maintaining good ocular health practices. We need public health campaigns to address this issue and educate our citizens about these essential precautions. Additionally, availability and accessibility of quality eye care services in the country must be improved. Patients should have easy access to eye specialists and treatment facilities, particularly in underserved areas. This can significantly reduce severity and spread of eye infections.

MESA ALI

Karachi