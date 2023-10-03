KARACHI – Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf has been appointed as the new Naval Chief while the change of command ceremony will be held on Saturday in Islamabad.

Naveed Ashraf got commission in the Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989. He is a graduate of National Defense University Islamabad, US Naval War College and UK’s Royal College of Defense Studies.

Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf has vast experience of working in key command and staff positions. He is currently serving as the Chief of Staff at the Naval Headquarters.

In recognition of his exceptional professional services and valiance, Naveed Ashraf has also been awarded with Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat.