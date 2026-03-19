Vibrant reflection of Pak–China everlasting friendship: Joint art exhibition held

A “China–Pakistan Art Exhibition” was organized through the collaboration of China Media Group and the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), in the context of the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China and the 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The event was graced by the Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Ms. Wajiha Qamar, as the Chief Guest. In her address, she stated that the relationship between Pakistan and China was not limited to strategic or diplomatic dimensions but iwa also deeply rooted at the people-to-people level, where strong cultural and civilizational harmony existed. She noted that this exhibition beautifully reflected the connection through colors and artistic expressions.

She further emphasized that such cultural initiatives not only strengthened bilateral ties but also helped educate the younger generation about the significance of this historic relationship.

On this occasion, the Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, Mr. Chen Peng, attended as the Guest of Honour. In his remarks, he said the “China–Pakistan Art Exhibition” reflected the 75 years of diplomatic relations and the timeless friendship between the two countries, founded on mutual trust, cultural harmony, and sustained cooperation. He added that through fine arts, the exhibition highlighted the shared cultural heritage and creative expression of both nations, while promoting mutual understanding and closeness, thereby further strengthening Pak–China friendship.

Parliamentary Secretary for the National Heritage and Culture Division, Ms. Farah Naz Akbar, also expressed her views, stating that culture and fine arts played a vital role in bringing people closer, and such exhibitions might serve as an effective platform for promoting mutual respect, cultural exchange, and harmony.

The exhibition featured artworks by prominent artists from Pakistan and China, which were highly appreciated by attendees from diverse walks of life, including both Pakistani and Chinese participants. This exhibition is a significant initiative aimed at further strengthening cultural linkages and fostering greater people-to-people harmony between the two countries.