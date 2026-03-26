Vibrant exhibition celebrates Japan-Pakistan cultural bonds at PNCA

Jamal Shah receives Japan envoy’s Commendation for 2026

While bridging cultures through creativity, the Embassy of Japan in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association (PJCA) Islamabad, unveiled a captivating painting exhibition “Japan in Art” at the National Art Gallery, PNCA.

Ambassador of Japan Mr Akamatsu Shuichi together with Director General PNCA, Mr. Ayoub Jamali and acclaimed artist and President of PJCA Islamabad, Jamal Shah inaugurated the exhibition. The event drew young artists, art enthusiasts, and dignitaries from all walks of life.

“Japan in Art” displays around 40 stunning works by emerging Pakistani talents, reimagining Japanese socio-cultural life through innovative lenses. From delicate brushstrokes and colored pencils to the timeless artistry of woodblock printing, these pieces fuse imagination with cultural insight.

Ambassador Akamatsu while speaking at the inaugural ceremony, deeply appreciated the remarkable skill and imagination of the young Pakistani artists for their portrayal of Japanese culture through the artistic works of paintings. “This event is a beautiful testament to the enduring friendship between Japan and Pakistan, a friendship rooted not only in diplomacy, but also in culture and people to people exchange.”, said the Ambassador.

At the inaugural ceremony of the exhibition, Ambassador Akamatsu presented the prestigious Ambassador’s Commendation 2026 to President of Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association (PJCA) Islamabad Mr. Jamal Shah, recognizing his pivotal role in advancing Japan-Pakistan cultural ties.

While paying rich tribute to Jamal Shah’s leadership role not only as President PJCA Islamabad but also as a tireless champion of the arts, Ambassador Akamatsu said that the conferment of this Commendation is a meaningful recognition of his sustained dedication to strengthening cultural ties. The Ambassador briefly touched upon the contributions of Mr. Shah as a lead role at the Expo 2005 Aichi, Japan, as Director of the Pakistan Pavilion and also extending his support, during his tenure as Minister for Culture, for events hosted by the Embassy such as the Emperor’s Birthday Reception and Japan Foundation’s traveling exhibition “Yakishime”. Most recently, Mr. Shah held the “Remains of Ruins” exhibition which highlighted the tragedy of nuclear devastation on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, said the Ambassador.

Ambassador Akamatsu expressed hope that Shah would continue to contribute to strengthening bilateral relationships and promoting Japanese culture.