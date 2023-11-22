Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Terming the vengeful politics as the main cause behind the failure of Pakistan Democratic Movement, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Wednesday said the style of the old politicians has and would continue to add to the nation’s sufferings.

“Certain parties in PDM intend to settle personal scores after forming the government. They only wanted to pursue revenge politics by coming into power and that was the reason, all the targets PPP had set for the coalition government were not fulfilled”.

He referred to the Pakistan Muslim League-N, JUI and other parties in the former PDM coalition government while addressing workers convention in Chitral district during his weeklong electioneering in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. While continuing to hit hard the PML N and asking its Supremo Nawaz Shareef to leave stay home and leave the political arena for the young blood, Bilawal also included the PDM Chief in his tirade.