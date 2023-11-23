KARACHI – The gold rate of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 215,200 on Thursday, November 23, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 184,500 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,450
|Lahore
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,450
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 215,200
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 184,500
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18.450
Note: It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.