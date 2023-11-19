The Lahore High Court on Saturday declared that any vehicle driven by an individual without a license is a ‘killing machine’ and directed authorities concerned to take strict action.

The court also ordered authorities to register First Information Reports against motorists and motorcyclists and arrest the violators if they are driving without a valid license.

In a tragic accident on November 13, six members of a family, including two infants and two women, were killed in Lahore’s DHA locality after their vehicle was hit by an underage driver in a speeding vehicle. The driver, Afnan Shafqat, was taken into custody.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his condolences over the deaths and sought a report from the authorities.

On November 18, reserving a decision, Justice Bajwa issued a two-page order on a plea filed by the accused teenager requesting the court to provide him protection under Article 10-A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973, allowing him a fair trial and due process.

A statement by the city traffic officer in the courtroom revealed that 7.3 million automobiles are plying on the roads; however, only 1.3 million vehicles were issued licenses. Flummoxed by the huge difference, the judge questioned what measures is the traffic police taking regarding this matter.

“We have increased license centres from six to 30” the CTO replied. “Three centres have been made functional for 24 hours a day. There are 90 points where we are checking the licenses”in Lahore,” he further added.

Justice Bajwa, in his judgment, directed the authorities to prevent such illegal behaviour as it is the fundamental duty of the state to save the lives of the citizens and any slackness in their performance would amount to violating the statutory and constitutional mandate.

“No vehicle or bike without licenses should come on the road, all segments of life must be dealt with equality, no discrimination should be displayed,” said the judge.