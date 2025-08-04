Uzbekistan, Pakistan committed to achieve $1billion trade target: Ambassador Alisher

Faisal Zahid Malik terms UAP rail project game changer in ensuring regional connectivity

Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Alisher Tukhtaev has said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan are committed to achieving the target of $1 billion in the coming years and this will be done through enhancing transit and bilateral trade between both sides.

He expressed these views while talking to Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer, Mr Faisal Zahid Malik who called on Ambassador Alisher to discuss bilateral ties particularly regional connectivity and cooperation in multiple sectors such as energy, trade, tourism and aviation.

Mr Faisal Zahid Malik also congratulated the Uzbek envoy on starting direct flights between Pakistan (Islamabad) and Uzbekistan (Tashkent) w.e.f June 14, 2025. Mr Faisal Zahid Malik was of the view that the new route underscored the shared commitment of Uzbekistan and Pakistan to strengthen their long-standing partnership and deepen cooperation across multiple sectors. In addition to the new Islamabad route, Uzbekistan Airways currently operates biweekly direct flights to Lahore on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The Uzbek ambassador appreciated Mr Faisal Zahid Malik’s keenness to for growing bilateral relations and viewed that not only in aviation but other sectors were also focus of the two countries’ attention. Currently, both Uzbekistan and Pakistan are actively working on joint measures aimed at further increasing the volume of mutual trade, reaching the milestone of $ 1 billion in the coming years, and accelerating industrial cooperation, the Ambassador said this while talking to Uzbek media, he said.

Both Uzbekistan and Pakistan are taking specific measures to expand the export and import structure of food, textile, and electrical products, he said. In order to increase trade turnover between the two countries and stimulate trade, Uzbekistan and Pakistan are conducting negotiations on expanding the list of products within the framework of the Preferential Trade Agreement and improving interbank payments, said the ambassador adding, “This will serve to reduce customs payment rates and accelerate mutual trade relations.”

He said that issues of diversifying fast and convenient cargo transportation routes and optimizing customs processes are being developed in cooperation with large transport and logistics companies. Mr Faisal Malik on the occasion emphasized media cooperation between the two countries to counter challenges such as fake news and to enhance capacity of media persons in both countries.

He also appreciated Uzbekistan’s fast-growing economy and acknowledged the potential for mutually beneficial cooperation, especially in view of Pakistan’s rising energy needs and increasing water scarcity. Another important aspect of Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations is trilateral agreement involving a key rail project that is aimed at connecting the three countries.

Mr Faisal Zahid Malik viewed that the framework agreement on the joint feasibility study for the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Project aims to build a rail link to connect Uzbekistan with Pakistan via Afghanistan and facilitate access to Pakistani seaports for Central Asian States. The Uzbekistan ambassador agreed with Mr Faisal Zahid Malik and held that by facilitating regional trade and transit, the project will surely promote regional stability, growth and development. The Uzbek ambassador also commended the role of Pakistan Observer in upholding the national interests and promoting bilateral relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.