An anti-terrorism court extended the judicial remand of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi till October 24 in connection with the Federal Judicial Complex violence case.

The hearing, originally scheduled to be presided over by ATC judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain, took place before Judge Shahrukh Arjumand due to Zulqarnain’s leave. Elahi was produced at the Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad, where Judge Shahrukh Arjumand heard his case in the absence of ATC judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain.