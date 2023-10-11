The chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Q. Brown Jr., warned Iran to not get involved in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Financial Times quoting US top commander said: “We want to send a pretty strong message,” Brown said while en route to a meeting in Brussels to discuss Ukraine. “We do not want this to broaden, and the idea is for Iran to get that message loud and clear.”

The US is sending the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to the eastern Mediterranean to bolster deterrence efforts. The group includes an aircraft carrier, a guided missile cruiser, and guided missile destroyers. Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations has denied Tehran is involved in the Hamas militant group’s surprise attack on Israel.

The statement is the latest in a series of conflicting claims that has emerged after the unprecedented stealth assault raised concerns that Iran may have been involved, given Tehran’s long-time support for Hamas and its cause.—INP