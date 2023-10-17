A US senator has criticized the process of sending money to Afghanistan under the Islamic Emirate.

The Senator says that he has suggested legislation preventing US money flowing into Afghanistan.

“I have introduced legislation to stop all funds from going to Taliban controlled Afghanistan. And will do so again this week!” reads the X post of Rand Paul.

But the Islamic Emirate has urged the United States and other countries of the world to continue providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

“Unfortunately, the aid has been less in the development sector; we ask for the continuation of aid in the development sector and the international community’s assistance to Afghanistan must increase not decrease,” said Abdul Latif Nazari, Deputy Minister of Economy.

Meanwhile, economic analysts said that the US is the largest donor for Afghanistan and that the stopping of its aid will damage the economy of Afghanistan.

“If US aid to Afghanistan halts, the situation will become quite difficult for the Afghan government to be managed considering that there will be no alternative to US aid,” said Abdul Zuhoor Modaber, economic analyst.

Earlier, Michael McCaul, the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, had criticized the access of the Islamic Emirate to assistance provided by the US, but the Afghan caretaker government has repeatedly denied the claims.