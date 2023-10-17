Commissioner and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired an important meeting at Tepa Headquarters here on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Chief Engineer TEPA Iqar Hussain, Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed gave briefings. For the first time, concrete and comprehensive measures have been taken to make TEPA self-sufficient and profitable, they said. In the meeting, Muhammad Ali Randhawa assigned new targets to TEPA for resource generation and also asked for strategies. The commissioner also set targets to fully mobilize all the wings of TEPA and check their performance.

In the meeting, it was briefed that for the improvement of underpasses in the city, TEPA has started work under a comprehensive plan. The work done by the M&R Directorate was also reviewed. A briefing was given on the ongoing works on pedestrian bridges at five locations in Lahore.