ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was marred by several snags, and two months after the agreement, a secret document revealed that Pakistani arms sales to the US helped the government to get a controversial bailout.

A report with startling revelations shared by The Intercept claimed that arms sales aimed to supply the Ukrainian military, hinting at Islamabad’s participation in the international conflict.

The Intercept’s report gave a sneak peek of behind-the-scenes of the country’s elite that controls everything without sharing much of the details.

Following the ouster of the former prime minister, Islamabad remained a useful supporter of Washington and its allies in the war, and the report hinted at assistance that the situation has been linked to with IMF tranche.

The report mentioned that ahead of the PTI chief’s ouster, US State Department officials were irked in the wake of Islamabad’s hard stance on the Ukraine war under the PTI government.

It further mentioned that Ukraine suffered from scarcity of arms and the presence of Pakistani-produced shells and other ordinances by the Ukrainian military has surfaced in open-source news reports about the conflict; Islamabad however turned down the development.

The publication shows munitions sales agreed to between Islamabad and Washington and the confirmation process was okayed by a US senior military official.

It further said a spokesperson at Pakistani Embassy in US refused to comment while the Pakistani government has not issued any statement.