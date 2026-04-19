US Forces seize Iranian Cargo Ship amid Strait of Hormuz Standoff (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON – Tensions between Iran and US continue unabated despite ceasefire and concerns mount as US President Donald Trump said American forces have taken control of an Iranian-flagged vessel after it allegedly attempted to breach US blockade in the strategically sensitive Strait of Hormuz.

The vessel was ordered to stop but its crew refused to comply, Trumo said as US Navy responded by striking the ship’s engine room, effectively disabling it. POTUS asserted that US Marines have now boarded and taken custody of the vessel. He added that the ship is already under US Treasury sanctions due to alleged prior illegal activities, and said American forces are currently in full control, inspecting its cargo.

There has been no immediate response from Iran, leaving the claims unverified from Tehran’s side.

#Breaking

Major Escalation…

🔴US President Donald Trump says an Iranian cargo ship was struck and boarded:#Strait_of_Hormuz#IRAN | #USA https://t.co/ztVK1TtXH5

📌The U.S. Navy Guided Missile Destroyer USS SPRUANCE intercepted the TOUSKA in the Gulf of Oman and gave them… pic.twitter.com/Smvq3C3PP5 — ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) April 19, 2026

As the tensions soar, Pakistan is racing for permanent peace between two sides. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a detailed 45-minute telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday evening, in what Islamabad described as a “warm and cordial” exchange.

The premier expressed appreciation for Iran’s recent high-level diplomatic engagement, including the visit of a senior delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on April 11–12.

Pakistani premier also briefed Iranian president on Islamabad’s ongoing discussions with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Türkiye, aimed at building a broader regional consensus for peace in an increasingly volatile region.

Sharif highlighted Iran’s constructive engagement with Pakistan’s military leadership during Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s recent visit to Tehran, signaling continued military-to-military diplomatic coordination.

Islamabad reiterated its firm commitment to pursuing “honest and sincere” efforts to promote peace, stability, and cooperation across the region, even as tensions rise elsewhere.