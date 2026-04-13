US announces time to block all Iranian ports as IRGC vows severe retaliation

TAMPA – US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13 at 10 am ET (5pm at Pakistan Standard Time), in accordance with the President Donald Trump’s proclamation.

The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

CENTCOM forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of

Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports.

Additional information will be provided to commercial mariners through a formal notice prior to the start of the blockade. All mariners are advised to monitor Notice to Mariners broadcasts and contact U.S. naval forces on bridge-to-bridge channel 16 when operating in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz approaches.

Talking to media, Trump said : “At 10a tomorrow, we have a blockade going into effect — that’ll be 10a tomorrow. Other nations are working, so that Iran will not be able to sell oil and that will be very effective.”

“Iran is in very bad shape — and just so you understand, Iran will NOT have a nuclear weapon… There is no way. They still want it, and they made that clear the other night. Iran will NOT have a nuclear weapon,” he added.

.@POTUS: “At 10a tomorrow, we have a blockade going into effect — that’ll be 10a tomorrow. Other nations are working, so that Iran will not be able to sell oil and that will be very effective.” pic.twitter.com/gNdAkW60Z8 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 13, 2026

Iran Responds to Blockade Threat

Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, taunted Trump after he announced a naval blockade, warning of a potential increase in fuel prices.

“Enjoy the current pump figures. With the so-called ‘blockade’, soon you’ll be nostalgic for $4–$5 gas,” Ghalibaf wrote on X.

Enjoy the current pump figures. With the so-called ‘blockade’, Soon you’ll be nostalgic for $4–$5 gas. ΔO_BSOH>0 ⇒ f(f(O))>f(O) pic.twitter.com/rVxlC6vFWG — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 12, 2026

Earlier, he said: “If they fight, we will fight, and if they come forward with logic, we will deal with logic. We will not bow to any threats; let them test our will once again so that we can teach them a bigger lesson”.