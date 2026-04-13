Hungary elects Peter Magyar, ending Viktor Orbán’s 16-year rule

BUDAPEST – Hungary’s opposition leader Peter Magyar pledged a fresh start for the nation following his decisive election victory on Sunday, promising closer ties with the European Union and NATO.

The election ended the 16-year tenure of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, delivering a significant setback to the Hungarian leader’s allies in Russia and the US political sphere.

After 97.74% of polling stations reported results, Magyar’s conservative Tisza party secured 138 of 199 parliamentary seats, giving him the two-thirds majority required to enact major reforms.

Orbán’s far-right Fidesz party, which currently holds 133 seats, was reduced to 55, while the smaller far-right Mi Hazank claimed seven seats.

Addressing supporters along the Danube River in central Budapest, Magyar celebrated the outcome: “We have done it. Tisza and Hungary have won this election.”

His victory marks a potential shift toward European mainstream policies and anti-corruption measures.

Speaking at Fidesz campaign offices, Orbán acknowledged the defeat, calling the results “painful but clear,” as some supporters reacted emotionally outside.

Observers note that the change in leadership carries broader implications for Hungary, the EU, and Ukraine, potentially reshaping diplomatic relations and policy priorities after nearly two decades of Orban’s rule.