CLIMATE change risks refer to the various adverse effects and potential consequences of ongoing changes in the Earth’s climate patterns, primarily driven by human activities such as the release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. These risks pose significant challenges to both the natural environment and human societies. Some of the key climate change risks include rising temperatures, changing precipitation patterns, sea level rise, extreme weather events, ocean acidification, biodiversity loss, food & water security, health risks, economic disruption, migration and displacement as well as loss of cultural heritage etc. These climate change risks are interconnected and their severity varies depending on the rate and extent of global warming, regional factors and societal responses. Mitigating these risks requires international cooperation, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and proactive adaptation measures to protect vulnerable communities and ecosystems.

Successful practices around the world to reduce climate change risks through urban development and sustainable water management typically involve a combination of strategies, policies and technologies aimed at mitigating greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to the impacts of climate change. These practices are essential for countries like Pakistan, which are vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change, including extreme weather events, water scarcity and rising temperatures.

Many countries took successful measures to cope with the challenges of climate change. Many cities globally are adopting green infrastructure and sustainable urban planning. This includes creating green spaces, such as parks and urban forests, implementing transit-oriented development, promoting mixed land use and using energy-efficient building designs. For example, the city of Copenhagen, Denmark, is known for its sustainable urban planning and emphasis on cycling as a mode of transportation, reducing the need for cars and associated emissions. Pakistan’s cities are rapidly urbanizing and this trend is expected to continue. Sustainable urban planning can help reduce emissions from transportation and buildings, promote cleaner energy sources and increase resilience to climate change impacts such as heat waves and flooding.

Implementing water recycling and reuse systems can reduce the strain on freshwater resources. It involves treating and reusing wastewater for non-potable purposes like irrigation, industrial processes and toilet flushing. For example, Singapore’s NEWater programme treats wastewater to a high standard and reuses it as a source of drinking water, reducing the city’s dependence on external water sources. Pakistan also faces water scarcity issues due to factors like population growth and increased demand. Implementing water recycling and reuse can help conserve precious freshwater resources and enhance resilience against climate change-induced water shortages.

Cities prone to flooding have developed comprehensive flood resilience and drainage systems. This involves building flood protection infrastructure, floodplain management and early warning systems. A successful example is Rotterdam, the Netherlands, which is known for its innovative approaches to flood management, including the use of water plazas, green roofs and underground storage facilities to manage stormwater. Pakistan also experiences frequent floods, especially during monsoon seasons. Developing effective flood resilience and drainage systems can help protect vulnerable urban areas from flooding and its associated damages.

Sustainable transportation options such as electric buses, metro systems, cycling infrastructure and pedestrian-friendly pathways can reduce emissions from the transport sector. Bogotá, Colombia, is recognized for its Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, which reduces congestion and greenhouse gas emissions. Pakistan’s major cities face issues of traffic congestion and air pollution. Promoting sustainable transportation modes can mitigate emissions and improve air quality.

To adopt these practices and reduce climate change risks through urban development and sustainable water management, Pakistan has to develop and implement comprehensive urban planning and zoning regulations that prioritize sustainability and resilience. It is necessary to invest in public transportation and cycling infrastructure to reduce car dependency and emissions. Enhanced water management through recycling, efficient distribution and demand-side management will help cope with the challenges. It is an urgent need to build flood-resistant infrastructure and implement effective floodplain management. It is necessary to encourage green building practices to increase energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Collaboration with international organizations for financial support to fund these initiatives is an urgent need for countries like Pakistan.

Pakistan, like many other countries, must use urban development and sustainable water management techniques to reduce climate change risks due to its unique vulnerabilities and challenges. The reasons why Pakistan must adopt these practices include vulnerability to climate change impact, rapid urbanization, water scarcity, flood vulnerability, heavy dependence on agriculture, rapid glacial melt, continuously increasing health risks, challenges related to energy security, issues related to biodiversity conservation, urgent requirement of economic stability and social well-being. Pakistan must use urban development and sustainable water management techniques to address its specific climate change risks and vulnerabilities. These practices are essential for protecting the environment, economy and the well-being of its people while contributing to global efforts to combat climate change.

—The writer is Convener, Media and Communication, Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology, Rahim Yar Khan.

Email: [email protected]

views expressed are writer’s own.