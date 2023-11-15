I can’t breathe… those three words bring back the horrors of what happened to George Floyd in 2020. Three words that went on to become the mantra of oppression. The fact of the matter is that “I can’t breathe” hints at the apocalypse of human values. When Mr Floyd said those three words and still the police officer applied the chokehold to his windpipe, it was declared at that very moment that human life means nothing in that country. Leave Minneapolis and come to Lahore, the phrase holds equally true and equally applicable, just in a different context.

As we continue to ignore the deadly warnings of the climate catastrophe, as we continue to understand our national priorities, and as we examine and reexamine the value of human life in our country, that in Afghanistan and the ones in Palestine, I certainly can not breathe. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not subject to racism myself in a country where I happen to be Punjabi but I do breathe the same air as those that perhaps don’t share the same privilege (read: being Punjabi).

Envision yourself residing in a lavish mansion or a small home, picture yourself in the heart of the city’s most exclusive neighbourhood or living just outside in the suburbs, at this point wherever you picture yourself to be, if you are in one of the major cities in Pakistan, especially Lahore, chances are, you too are currently unable to breathe. Chances are that despite the opulence, the very essence of life for you and your family is being gradually eroded. Chances are your lifespan is curtailed by several precious years and the once pristine quality of life is now tainted by the presence of asthma, throat infections, and itchy eyes, if not worse. In simple words, the air quality in Pakistan, and the oxygen we breathe is not safe anymore. Citizens like myself feel suffocated and desperate.

On a state level, in response to the escalating air pollution, a health emergency has been declared in Punjab. Several towns and districts have been put under what are being called smart lockdowns. It is now predicted that by the year 2025, over half of the Pakistani population will reside in cities, making matters worse. As a result, while much time has already passed we now stand on yet another juncture. A moment when important stakeholders and policymakers must decide what they intend on doing with this population of over 250 million. Till they decide or till the smog clears up come February, I can’t breathe… and till then in my head, I know that human life means nothing in this country as it didn’t in Minneapolis, United States in 2020!

—The writer is Assistant Editor, daily Pakistan Observer, Islamabad.

Email: [email protected]

views expressed are writer’s own.