The Institute of Chemistry, Department of Zoology and Botany, University of Sargodha (UoS) jointly organized a two-day workshop entitled Scientific Writing, Plagiarism and Referencing Tools on Friday. The workshop focused on equipping research students through hands-on training sessions on the crucial understanding of scientific writing, plagiarism, and the optimal use of reference tools. Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, Pro Vice Chancellor, attended the concluding session and emphasized fostering a culture of academic growth, innovation, and integrity among students. The workshop brought together distinguished speakers including Prof Dr. Shahid Iqbal, University of Education, FSD, Dr. M Shahid, Associate Professor, University of Agriculture, FSD, Dr. Azhar Rasool, Assistant Professor, GC University, FSD, and faculty members.