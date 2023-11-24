Balochistan Think Tank Network’s (BTTN) delegation headed by Brig (R) Agha Ahmad Gul, on a four-day trip to Lahore, visited three different academic and research institutions to discuss the possibilities of mutual collaboration between BTTN and the respective institutions. BTTN’s delegation visited the Center for Public Policy and Governance at Forman Christian College University (FCCU), Lahore where they were received by eminent Professor Dr Saeed Shafqat and his team. BTTN introduced itself to them, and there was a fruitful discussion about the potential for joint future projects based on shared interests, according to a press release issued here on Friday. BTTN delegates also visited the Political Science Department at Government College University, Lahore which is a 160 years old institute with a rich academic history. The delegation was received by the Chairperson Dr Fauzia Ghani and her team. Both sides discussed the misconceptions surrounding Balochistan province, the overall socio-political.