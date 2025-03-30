Uniting for climate responsibility

The environmental crises needs all socio political and psychological measures to combat the global change within our resources.

For example, we are facing shortage of rain and temperature rise.

The potable and water for irrigation and electricity generation is falling down rapidly.

Time is not for ahead that we would run short of irrigation water and even drinking water.

So, hands must be joined together by each and everyone to change our habits and everything possible must be done to recycle and conserve water along with the policy of judicious use of available water.

Be-sides, the effect of greenhouse games must be minimized by introducing efficient system of electric bus-based city transportation.

In heavily populated areas of the city all type of carbon fuel-based activity should be strictly banned and in big cities at least two days a week, no private fossil fuel run vehicle should be operated.

This may bring down the rising temperatures and pollution in the city which may consequently halt or delay the climate change.

If we have water, we have life.

I mean, the absence of water means loss of food growth, damage to the fruits, absence of Agricultural busi-ness.

If this happens, half of the Pakistani economy is likely to collapse because we are Agri-based.

We shall have make a law that if one tree is cut, at least will have planted in its place.

Above all, why the population is being allowed to increase as rapidly as possible without any checks and balances which is causing imbalance in the supply and demand of resources and causing a huge strain and burden on services to maitain such a huge population.

There is no more time left to wait for someone outside to come and induce a comprehensive plan to stem the rising tide of population in the absence of which we are going to develop a nation of destitute only.

The capitalists of the society must take a little rest in exploiting the national resources for their profit.

Instead they may join hands with our authorities to introduce environment friendly, innovative, renewable and recyclable techniques and methods to mitigate the impact of previous non-judicious use of environment.

This measure is even necessary because if the nation is healthy and strong, they may earn profit, and an environmentally sick nation will not be able to sustain their profit.

Classroom is the best pulpit to preach such a change of heart and mind in our society.

So educational environment must be revamped on war footing to make it more amenable to the life in 21st century than to keep it a traditional liberal education.

Classrooms must not only equip our students with technical and Vocational skills but also to make them responsible citizens we must arrange for them hands on workshops and practice based learning seminars for awareness and learning.

Each institution must teach its students to keep the environment and its use within the normal and acceptable limits .

And above all every individual of the nation must make joint efforts at individual and collective level only then the boat of Pakistan nation can be saved from sinking.

The writer is contributing columnist, based in Multan. ([email protected])