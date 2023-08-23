Umrah visa for Pakistani pilgrims has been extended up to 90 days and more sites in Makkah and Madinah will be opened for pilgrims to promote religious tourism in Saudi Arabia, Dr Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, the Saudi minister for Hajj and Umrah said.

Dr Tawfiq announced the Saudi government’s decision during a joint press conference with caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed. The pilgrims coming to Saudi Arabia from Pakistan will be facilitated during their religious pilgrimage, the minister said, while assuring a close working relationship between the Pakistani and Saudi authorities in this regard.

He added that another 100 historical and religious places are being opened in the two holy cities to promote religious tourism.