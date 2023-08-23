Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday defended arrest of PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari.

Federal Investigation Agency did not do anything wrong by arresting Qureshi and Imaan Mazari, Bugti said in an interview with a private news channel.

Responding to objections of arrests at night, Sarfraz Bugti asked which law refrains govt from arresting the accused at night. The investigation against both individuals is on, the courts will decide their fate, he added.