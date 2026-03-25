Ulema convention backs Pakistan leadership, calls for Muslim unity

Religious scholars and spiritual leaders from all schools of thought in Pakistan have expressed full confidence in the country’s political and military leadership, endorsing state policies on internal and external affairs while pledging complete cooperation for national stability and unity. The consensus emerged during an “Istihkam-e-Pakistan Ulema-o-Mashaikh Convention” held here under the auspices of the Pakistan Ulema Council and Muttahida Ulema Board, in collaboration with the National Peace Message Committee.

The participants unanimously backed the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Syed Asim Munir, appreciating their efforts to promote peace and prevent escalation amid ongoing tensions in the Muslim world. The convention, presided over by Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, was attended by prominent scholars including Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi, Dr. Asif Mir, Allama Zafar Ali, Mufti Ashiq Hussain, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Hafiz Maqbool Ahmed, and Maulana Zahid Mahmood Qasmi, among others.

In a unanimously adopted resolution, the scholars stated that Pakistan’s current civil and military leadership had played a key role in promoting unity within the Muslim Ummah and advancing efforts for peace through dialogue and diplomacy. They said Pakistan’s diplomatic engagement had helped de-escalate tensions arising from the Iran-Israel-US conflict and related regional developments. The participants praised the peace initiatives undertaken by the Prime Minister, the Foreign Office, and the military leadership, stating that Pakistan’s role was being widely acknowledged at the international level.

The convention also condemned attempts by hostile elements to spread misinformation and create divisions within Pakistani society through propaganda, particularly on social media. The scholars reaffirmed their commitment to counter such efforts and promote unity, harmony, and stability under the framework of Paigham-e-Pakistan. The convention expressed gratitude to key Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Egypt, for supporting Pakistan’s peace efforts and avoiding escalation. It also welcomed the stance of Arab countries in not becoming part of the conflict and appreciated conciliatory gestures made in response to regional tensions.

The participants strongly condemned Israel’s decision to close the doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque for the past 25 days, preventing worshippers from offering prayers, terming it a grave violation of religious freedom and international norms. The convention announced that similar Istihkam-e-Pakistan conventions would be held across the country to further strengthen national unity and promote inter-sect harmony.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to the Muslim world, the scholars said the country would continue to play a proactive role in fostering unity and stability under the leadership of its current government and armed forces.