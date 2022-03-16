Ukrainian President to address US Congress; continues efforts to get support of US and allies

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the United States Congress on Wednesday, as he continues his efforts to make the West send its fighter jets and more weapons to bolster his defence against the forces of Russia.

The notification was issued by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer who informed the members of the Congress about Zelenskyy’s address.

Pelosi and Schumer said Congress “remains unwavering” in their support to Ukraine, which is currently facing continuous Russian aggression.

“The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine, who have shown extraordinary courage, resilience and determination in the face of Russia’s unprovoked, vicious, and illegal war,” the Democratic leader wrote in the letter to Congress members.

The Ukrainian leader has pleaded for the U.S. and its NATO allies to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine as the Russian invasion enters its third week. But Western leaders have resisted his calls, fearing a broader conflict in Europe.

US President Joe Biden had also resisted the request for imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine as he believes doing so would mean World War 3.