UK Pound to PKR exchange rate today 28 January 2025

KARACHI – UK Pound GBP sterling’s buying rate in Pakistan stands at Rs346.79 while the selling rate is Rs351.1 in the open market on Monday.

The UK Pound saw an increase of Rs1.50 as compared to to previous closing of Rs345.29 in the open market.

GBP to PKR Rate – 28 January 2025

Date Latest Exchange Rate Change January 28, 2025 Rs. 346.79 Rs1.50 January 27, 2025 Rs. 345.29 – The currency code for the British Pound Sterling is GBP, which is the official currency of the United Kingdom. The pound sign (£) is used for the British Pound Sterling, also known as “sterling.”

Over 1.5 million Pakistani expatriates reside in the United Kingdom. These expatriates send remittances back to their families in Pakistan and closely monitor the exchange rate.

How Much is 500 UK Pound in Pakistani Rupees?

As of January 28, the pound rate stands at Rs346.79 in the open market. So, the 500 UK pounds will be equal to Rs173,395 in Pakistani currency.

How Much is 1000 UK Pound in Pak Rupees Today?

As of January 28, the pound is being traded at Rs346.79 in the open market. So, the 1,000 pounds will be equal to Rs346,790 in Pakistani currency.

How to Convert UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee?

People carrying UK Pound with them to Pakistan can visit the banks or branches of the exchange companies to convert the GBP into PKR.