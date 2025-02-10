UK Pound to Pakistani rupee rate today – 10 February 2025

KARACHI – UK Pound or GBP sterling exchange rate for Pakistani rupee recorded no change as it stood at Rs347.16 in the open market on Monday, 10 February 2025.

The selling rate of the pound also witnessed no change as it stood at Rs351.57 in the South Asian country.

The currency code for the British Pound Sterling is GBP, which is the official currency of the United Kingdom. The pound sign (£) is used for the British Pound Sterling, also known as “sterling.”

Pound to PKR Today

The pound is being traded at Rs347.16 in the open market. So, the 1,000 pounds will be equal to Rs347,160 in Pakistani currency.

Over 1.5 million Pakistani expatriates reside in the United Kingdom, making it a significant contributor to remittances received by Pakistan from overseas nationals.

The United Kingdom has been engaged with Pakistan to support sustainable development by increasing bilateral trade and other economic partnerships.

Total trade in goods and services (exports plus imports) between the UK and Pakistan was £4.4 billion in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2024, an increase of 3.0% or £130 million in current prices from the four quarters to the end of Q3 2023.