In major development for students and scholars, the United Kingdom has opened scholarships that are completely supported, covering all expenses, and allowing students to concentrate on careers.

New appointed British High Commissioner Jane Marriott wooed Pakistanis to apply for a life-changing Chevening scholarship to study in Britain as the current year marks the 40th anniversary of the Chevening awards.

Chevening scholarships are fully funded prestigious awards offered by the UK government which cover tuition fees, flights, visas, accommodation, and some spending money.

Chevening Scholarships 2023 from Pakistan

In a statement, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott called the United Kingdom home to some of the world’s best universities, saying it was the best time for Pakistan’s brightest scholars to avail UK education, and to truly experience the UK.

She mentioned that this year, Swindon Town Football Club is offering sports professionals the opportunity to study for a master’s program in Coaching and Sports Sciences while Essex University is offering two places on climate change and the environment, as well as heritage and museum studies.

Furthermore, the South Asia Journalism Programme is also being offered by the University of Westminster which will allow journalists to experience a ‘Good Governance in a Changing World: the Media, Politics, and Society’ fellowship.

Applications for Chevening Scholarships will be accepted from September 12 and must be submitted by November 7.

How to apply for Chevening Scholarships?

Aspirants can start their application preparation by visiting http://chevening.org/scholarships

Chevening Scholarships – Who can apply?

All applicants need to show proof of their academic background, letters of recommendation, and one unqualified offer from a UK varsity.

Let it be known that the timetable for the Chevening application includes due dates for the necessary documents that must be submitted if you are conditionally selected for a Chevening Scholarship.