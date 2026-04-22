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UK moves to formally ban smartphones in schools

By Web Desk|Apr 22, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
Uk Moves To Formally Ban Smartphones In Schools

LONDON – The United Kingdom on Wednesday decided to impose a formal ban on the use of smartphones in schools, aiming to improve student focus and maintain discipline in educational institutions.

The British government plans to introduce amendments to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill to enforce the restriction nationwide.

Education Secretary Jacqui Smith stated that the primary objective of the measure is to enhance students’ concentration during classes and ensure a more disciplined learning environment.

While many schools across the country have already implemented restrictions on mobile phone usage, the government now intends to make the ban legally binding for all institutions.

 

 

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