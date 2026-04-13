Islamabad Talks falter as Iran trashes US 20-Year ‘Nuclear Freeze Push’: report

WASHINGTON – Islamabad Talks remained in global spotlight over the past weekend, but the specifics of the negotiations remained under wraps.

Amid conflicting reports, Axios said Iran’s nuclear future erupted in the Pakistani capital, where US negotiators reportedly demanded an unprecedented 20-year halt on uranium enrichment.

JD Vance led team insisted that Iran agree to a long-term freeze on enrichment activities, along with sweeping restrictions on its nuclear program. Iran, however, rejected the timeline and countered with a dramatically shorter pause, described only as a “single digit” number of years.

The negotiations, held with mediation from Pakistan, are racing against time as a ceasefire deadline of April 21 looms. Diplomats are now working urgently to prevent a collapse in talks that could reignite broader conflict.

Amid tense backdrop, US President Donald Trump escalated pressure by announcing a blockade on Iran, a move seen as an attempt to strengthen Washington’s bargaining position while negotiations continue.

Despite the hardline posture, U.S. officials insist diplomatic channels remain open, stating that there is still “forward motion” toward a possible agreement.

U.S. also demanded that Iran remove all highly enriched uranium from its territory entirely. Iranian negotiators rejected this outright, proposing instead a “monitored down-blending” process that would reduce enrichment levels under supervision.

The disagreement over whether Iran must surrender its stockpile, or merely reduce it under monitoring, has become bone of contention in the talks.

Sources say the two sides appeared closer to an initial understanding by Sunday morning, but tensions escalated dramatically after Vice President J. D. Vance held a press conference that Iranian officials viewed as damaging and premature.

During the briefing, Vance blamed Iran for the breakdown in progress and announced that the U.S. delegation was withdrawing from Islamabad. Iranian officials were described as furious, feeling the diplomatic momentum had been abruptly undermined.

An Iranian lawmaker involved in the talks confirmed that Washington’s nuclear demands were the central obstacle blocking a deal. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was told by Vance that the core dispute involves both the removal of enriched uranium and preventing Iran from enriching for “years, possibly decades.”

As tensions rise, regional powers are stepping in to prevent collapse. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said mediators are still working intensively to bridge the gap, while Egypt’s foreign minister is expected in Washington for urgent consultations with senior U.S. officials.