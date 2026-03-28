Jazz extends losing streak in Pakistan with Fresh Market Share Dip

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s telecom giant Jazz, with 74 million subscribers, is facing mounting pressure as its market share continues to edge downward, showing that its long-standing dominance in the mobile sector may no longer be secure.

Pakistan’s telecom sector is witnessing subtle development, as fresh data for February 2026 reveals shifting market dynamics across the country’s major mobile operators, as the battle for subscribers is intensifying like never before with launch of 5G.

Operator January 2026 Market Share February 2026 Market Share Jazz 36.62% 36.58% Zong 26.57% 26.55% Telenor Pakistan 21.39% 21.40% Ufone 14.38% 14.43% SCO 1.04% 1.04%

Despite maintaining its top position, the telecom giant is showing clear signs of strain. Its market share slipped to 36.58% in February, down from 36.62% in January, extending a gradual but persistent decline that has been building over recent months.

While the drop may seem minor on the surface, industry insiders caution that this steady erosion reflects deeper competitive pressures threatening Jazz’s once-unshakable grip on the market. The trend suggests that subscriber loyalty is no longer guaranteed, as rivals step up their game in pricing, service quality, and customer experience.

Zong, the country’s second-largest operator, also faced slight pressure but largely held its ground. Its market share dipped marginally to 26.55% from 26.57%, indicating stability but little momentum to challenge Jazz’s lead—at least for now.

However, the real story lies with the smaller players, who are steadily reshaping the competitive landscape. Telenor Pakistan inched forward, increasing its market share to 21.40% from 21.39%, maintaining its third-place position while quietly consolidating its base.

Even more striking is Ufone’s continued rise. The operator pushed its market share up to 14.43% from 14.38%, marking yet another month of consistent gains. This sustained upward trajectory underscores a growing shift in consumer preference, as more users appear willing to explore alternatives beyond the traditional market leaders.

Meanwhile, the state-owned Special Communications Organization (SCO) maintained a marginal presence, holding steady at 1.04%, unchanged from the previous month.