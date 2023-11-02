ABU DHABI – Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has issued directives to change the name of Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The new official name, Zayed International Airport, will take effect from 9 February, 2024, coinciding with the official opening ceremony of the new Terminal A, said an official press release.

The new terminal will have a capacity of facilitating the landing of 70 aircrafts in one time while it will be able to handle over 40 million passengers in a year.

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan served as President of the United Arab Emirates since the formation of the Federation on 2 December 1971 and as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi since 1966.