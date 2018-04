City Reporter

Two youngsters died in separate incidents of firing and road mishap in the provincial capital on Saturday.

Police said that armed men gunned down a 22-year-old youth identified as Sheraz in Mughalpura area of Lahore.

Bullet riddled body of the deceased was recovered from house of the neighbourers.

Another youth died when an over speeding motorcycle slipped and hit an underpass in Mughalpura.

Bodies of both youth were shifted to hospital for postmortem.