The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Friday approved two schemes of development sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 1361.627 million.
These schemes were approved in the 30th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over by Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan.—APP
Two uplift schemes approved
