RAWALPINDI – Two Pakistan Army troops were martyred in an IED blast in general area Sarwekai, South Waziristan district.

The Inter Services Public Relations in a statement said Sepoy Banaras Khan and Sepoy Abdul Karim embraced martyrdom in the attack.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists present in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the military’s media wing said.

Meanwhile, an intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Tirah, Khyber District and after intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed, while two terrorists got injured and were apprehended by security forces.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from these terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians in the area,” it added.