Two harassment cases were reported in Karachi as two men on a motorcycle allegedly molested two women in Korangi and Joharabad. CCTV footage of both incidents surfaced on social media, sparking outrage among the citizens over the rising incidents of harassment in the metropolis.The footage showed a motorcyclist performing obscene actions before a woman in Korangi.Another harassment incident was reported in Karachi’s Joharabad area in which two men on a motorcycle stopped two women passersby and molested them.

Police lodged harassment cases against the motorcyclists and launched an investigation.Last month, the local police arrested a principal of a private school located at Karachi’s Saudabad for allegedly harassing the female students.Related: Another incident of girls’ harassment surfaces in KarachiAccording to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi, the accused principal identified as Azam was allegedly harassing the female students of class 10.

Meanwhile, on the complaint of the father of one of the students who became the victim of the principal’s harassment, the police swiftly took action and arrested the principal.