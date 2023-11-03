Pakistan Rangers and Water Corporation have conducted a joint operation and thwarted a major water theft operation in Karachi. According to media reports, the operation was conducted in Landhi Labor Square, where a group of individuals had constructed a 18-foot deep, 200-foot long tunnel to steal water from a 54-inch line of the Halliji Conduit.

The thieves had also built a pipeline in a tank at a depth of 250-300 feet to steal water, and had constructed three large tanks under a room to store millions of gallons of water. The entire operation was being conducted under the guise of an RO plant.

The authorities have registered an FIR against 10 unknown accused, including Kashif Taslim, Shoaib, Iqbal Qaim Khani, Abdul KhaliqMarwat, and Muhammad Shafiq.