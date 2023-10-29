Turkiye, a nation nestled at the crossroads of Europe and Asia has reached a momentous milestone in its rich history. This Sunday marked the exuberant celebration of its centennial, a significant commemoration of the inception of the republic under visionary leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in 1923. The jubilant festivities resonated with a sense of pride, echoing remarkable journey of Turkish people over the past century.

It is with great enthusiasm that people of Pakistan extend their warm and heartfelt felicitations to Turkish brothers and sisters on this historic moment. The Turkish people have exhibited remarkable resilience and unwavering dedication in shaping a vibrant and progressive society, guided by principles of unity, progress and modernisation. Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoðan, the brotherly country has witnessed a transformative era of socio-economic development, laying the foundation for a modern and prosperous nation. Erdogan’s tenure has been characterised by an ambitious agenda focused on fostering economic growth, improving infrastructure, enhancing healthcare services and revolutionizing the housing sector. The remarkable transformation of the country’s landscape, with emergence of modern highways, bridges, tunnels, airports and state-of-the-art hospitals stands as a testament to the visionary approach undertaken by Erdogan administration.

Furthermore, Erdogan’s steadfast commitment to asserting Turkiye’s independence and prominence on global stage has been instrumental in shaping the country’s foreign policy. Over the years, it has adeptly navigated complexities of international arena, charting a course through post-Cold War era and turbulence following dissolution of the erstwhile Soviet Union. Turkey’s diplomatic prowess has positioned the nation as a key player in addressing regional and global challenges, all while steadfastly pursuing its national interests. Notably, President Erdogan has distinguished himself as a compassionate and vocal advocate for the oppressed, voicing unequivocal support for rights of marginalised communities worldwide. His unwavering solidarity with Palestinian and Kashmiri people is a testament to his unwavering commitment to justice and human rights. In his address at the celebratory rally, President Erdogan reiterated his resolute stance in support of the Palestinian cause, emphasising the imperative of ending the occupation and securing rights of the Palestinian people. As Turkey marks its hundredth year, the nation stands as a beacon of progress, resilience and unwavering determination. The journey of Turkish people serves as an inspiration to nations worldwide, symbolising the power of perseverance and the triumph of collective spirit.