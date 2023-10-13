A wanted commander of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Ateequr Rehman, also known as Tipugul Marwat, has been killed in Afghanistan, reports said on Thursday.

The TTP commander was wanted to law enforcement agencies in at least 10 FIRs registered against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act, Pakistan Penal Code and Explosives Act and belonged to the Lakki Marwat’s Bachkan Ahmadzai area. He was hiding in Afghanistan.

“He was involved in attacks on security personnel, police stations and checkposts,” the report said. The security experts termed Rehman’s killing as a big blow to the militant group operating in the district, which would enable the law enforcement agencies to eliminate the remnants of his group.