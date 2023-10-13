The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday and gained 297.17 points, a positive change of 0.61 per cent, closing at 48,771.71 points against 48,474.54 points the previous day.

A total of 342,287,229 shares valuing Rs 11.735 billion were traded during the day as compared to 396,455,410 shares valuing Rs 10.529 billion the previous day. As many as 322 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 146 of them recorded gains and 160 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

Meanwhile The US dollar drops further 93 paisa and trading at Rs278.58 in interbank market on Thursday morning. Pakistani rupee continued its gains in currency market against dollar.

According to forex dealers the PKR gained another 93 paisa against the greenback in the interbank market and trading at Rs278.58.