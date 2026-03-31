Students to follow new school timings across the province

PESHAWAR – Students will follow the new timetable as schools have reopened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after nearly three weeks as they were closed as part of the measures to conserve fuel.

The government has issued a notification in this regard, stating that the primary schools will open at 7:30 pm and close at 1:35 pm.

The new timetable emphasizes moral education and practical learning. Students are required to participate in speeches on various topics three days a week and engage in drawing-based moral lessons on the remaining three days.

School heads are also instructed to hold literary assemblies, or “Bazm-e-Adab”, every last working day of the week.

Following these sessions, the last three periods of the day will be dedicated to staff meetings and the completion of registers.

In the case of teacher shortages or extended leave, school heads and subject specialists will take classes. District education officers have been directed to strictly enforce the new timetable at all schools.

Earlier this month, the provincial government extended school holidays from March 24 to 29, following the Eidul Fitr break, as part of efforts to conserve fuel.

Authorities had advised schools to conduct online classes during this period to maintain continuity in students’ education.